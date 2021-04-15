Disneyland ticket website flooded with demand on 1st day of sales ahead of April 30 reopening

"The wait is almost over," said a page on DisneyParks.com. "Thank you for your continued patience! Due to high demand, this is taking longer than expected. We have a lot of Guests accessing our system, so you are now in a waiting room to plan your park visit."
Sales opened up at 8 a.m. Hours later, the approximate wait time was listed as "more than an hour."
A Disneyland spokesperson confirmed that the website was experiencing high demand, and said the online queue was being worked through as quickly as possible.
Disney said guests should create or log into their Disney account and link their new ticket, then access the reservation system.
Haunted Mansion's 'grim grinning ghosts' make home improvements at Disneyland
The massive demand was perhaps no surprise, given that Disneyland's and Disney California Adventure's rides and attractions have been closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, only California residents will be allowed to visit the theme parks when they reopen with health guidelines in place on April 30.
A few weeks later, the new Avengers Campus is scheduled to debut on June 4, nearly a year after originally planned.
The new section of the park featuring Marvel's heroes had been set to open last July, but was upended by the long pandemic closure.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.