Dodgers set to take on Diamondbacks in NLDS rematch

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers are set to take on the longtime NL West nemesis Diamondbacks in a National League Division Series rematch, beginning with Game 1 on Saturday night.

The last time Arizona advanced to the NLDS, they were confronted by a dynastic Dodgers team that was already well into what has since become an 11-year streak of playoff appearances, 10 of which resulted in NL West titles. L.A. swept that series and kept rolling, right to the present.

Meanwhile, Arizona went a long way down before things started to turn up. With Wednesday's win against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Diamondbacks have earned a full-circle, six-years-in-the-making rematch with those Dodgers. They would not have it any other way.

"I don't think it's any secret that the Dodgers have had the division's number, had our number," said Arizona's ace righty, 17-game winner Zac Gallen. "I think that we've also showed a growth in the sense of the mindset and the culture change here of being able to go into Dodger Stadium and hang with them."

The Dodgers have dominated the NL West for more than a decade. Los Angeles went 8-5 against Arizona during the regular season.

Betting favorites

The Braves are the current betting favorites to win the World Series at +270, followed by the Dodgers (+440) and Astros (+450), according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to watch

After the wild-card rounds were broadcast on ABC and ESPN, the later rounds will be split among Fox, FS1 and TBS.

Postseason schedule

Division Series: Oct. 7-14

League Championship Series: Oct. 15-24

World Series: Oct. 27-Nov. 4