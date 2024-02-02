U.S. Coast Guard members save dog trapped in shipping container for a week in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON -- It's a good thing a dog discovered trapped in a shipping container at the Port of Houston kept hounding her rescuers. The move may have saved her life!

Connie the Container Dog is now safe and sound, but her week didn't start that way.

Lucas Loe, one of the Guardsmen who saved her, shared video of her discovery.

On Wednesday, a team of Marine inspectors from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston heard barking and scratching coming from one of the containers in the stack.

"Oh, it's scratching dude!" one of them yelled in the video.

Connie was the culprit.

When MST3 Bryan Wainscott, MST1 Loe, MST2 Ryan McMahon and MST3 Jose Reyes opened the door of the container, the dog poked her head out.

Connie had been trapped in a container 25-feet off the ground, or about four containers high, for at least a week, Loe said, adding that particular container had been at the facility for eight days.

She was inside the metal box with old vehicles scheduled to be shipped overseas, according to officials.

"One container out of the thousands at the terminal, and we just happened to be right next to it," Loe said.

As would be expected, Connie was tired and hungry, but the Guardsmen gave her water, then turned her over to a local animal shelter, who coined her catchy new name.

It wasn't immediately known how she ended up in the container.

Connie is up for adoption. If you're interested, apply with Forever Changed Animal Rescue, where she awaits a new home.