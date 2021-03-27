pet rescue

Canadian firefighters rescue small dog stuck in family's reclining sofa

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia -- A team of Canadian firefighters helped save the day for a family and their little dog named Bean.

Earlier this week, Bean's mom called the Kamloops Fire Department in British Columbia saying her pooch got her head stuck in a reclining sofa.

Her head was in the reclining mechanism of the couch, according to the fire department

She shared the whole the experience on Facebook.



She said the firefighters arrived within minutes of her call.

"They were really calm and really cared about Bean's safety. We are very thankful for a great crew in this city," she posted.

And in a lighthearted remark the fire department posted "we are happy to report that Bean, her owners, and the couch are all doing just fine today."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuerescuepet rescuedogu.s. & worldfirefighters
PET RESCUE
Toothless dog brings smiles to dental patients
VIDEO: Tennessee woman jumps into frozen pool to rescue dog
Post-it note art raises money for animal shelters
Biden will bring 1st rescue dog to White House
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New clues point to SoCal in manhunt for child killer
Teens accused in death of Moreno Valley boy are sentenced to probation
What the data says about the situation at the southern border
In likely California recall, energizing Latino voters is key
6 dead after tornadoes rip through South
Working from home: Solution to related stress usually isn't pain medication
Thousands of animals could die if Suez Canal remains blocked, NGO warns
Show More
Sharon Osbourne off 'The Talk' after inquiry into racism discussion
Palmdale teacher's racist rant on Zoom recorded by parent
As CA expands vaccine eligibility, supply lags behind demand
2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
Loved ones mourn woman, 66, killed in random San Dimas park attack
More TOP STORIES News