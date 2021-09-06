Dolphin rescued in Louisiana after being 'pushed into canal' by Hurricane Ida

SLIDELL, La. -- A young dolphin that was "pushed into" a canal in the Louisiana city of Slidell duringwas rescued, checked for injuries, and released back into the wild Sunday, according to researchers and local officials involved in the effort.The Slidell Police Department released footage of the operation and said it had assisted various agencies, including the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in the rescue.The IMMS said the juvenile dolphin had become separated from its pod and got stranded in a drainage pond in Slidell amid rising waters on August 30.After being captured, the dolphin was examined by a veterinarian before being released back into the wild at Bay St Louis, Mississippi, the IMMS said.