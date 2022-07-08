animal rescue

Riverside donkey rescue organization rushing to vaccinate wild burros against deadly virus outbreak

Since June, several herds have come down with equine influenza, a virus that has proved to be fatal.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Donkey rescue group rushing to vaccinate burros against deadly virus

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- In the heart of the Inland Empire, 2,000 acres of land have been set aside as a donkey sanctuary.

A safe place for wild burros to wander freely without traffic or trains.

It's a project DonkeyLand's founder Amber Cheatham has been working on for a decade.

"We are about 90% done with the fencing for the sanctuary and then all of the donkeys we have in our care that were either orphaned or sick and injured that have been rehabilitated will be released here at the sanctuary," said Vice President of DonkeyLand Chad Cheatham.

It's a work in progress that is taking on a greater sense of urgency.

Since June, several herds have come down with equine influenza, a virus that has proved to be fatal.

"When they are really sick, they will sit or lay down more. You'll actually see them down more," said Dr. Paul Wan of SoCal Equine Hospital in Norco.

Two years ago, a similar illness claimed the lives of several donkeys, but this time around, Cheatham says the illness is acting different.

"Now, they're exhibiting symptoms where they may be lying under a tree not standing and we go to assist them. Once they stand up, then they just die," he said.

To combat the virus, Wan and volunteers at DonkeyLand are teaming up to vaccinate the burro population in hopes it will slow the spread. But they're also urging residents in the area not to leave standing water out for the burros.

"What can happen if they gather at a watering hole and with the nasal discharge, they are shedding the virus," said Wan. "The virus gets in the water and so they can consume it that way."

The virus, while transmitted through droplets from a sneeze or cough, is not infectious to humans.

Cheatham said if the someone sees or finds a sick burro, call DonkeyLand or animal control to receive help.

Soon, DonkeyLand hopes the sanctuary will be where donkeys will not only find a safe place, but also a natural source of drinking water from several springs and wells on the property.

If you'd like to donate to help DonkeyLand vaccinate and care for the donkeys, visit their website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riversideriverside countyvaccineswild animalsanimal rescueoutbreaksouthern californiaanimalanimal newsanimalsvirus
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Nonprofit turns 4th of July tradition into way to help veterans
Nonprofit releases 100th pelican in San Pedro after being rescued
Puppies rescued after getting trapped in tortoise den in Yucca Valley
Dog rescued after getting his head stuck in dislodged exhaust pipe
TOP STORIES
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure
LAPD asks for public's help finding missing 11-year-old girl
Mike Brito, legendary scout of Mexican talent for Dodgers, dies at 87
Man's skull fractured in assault at Santa Ana grocery store
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
LAX awarded $50M grant under Biden infrastructure plan
LA County on pace for new COVID indoor mask mandate by end of July
Show More
Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing in North Carolina
Operation North Star arrests nearly 200 violent fugitives in LA
Black Girls Film Camp helping young filmmakers get to the big screen
Robbery suspect search prompts lockdown at Pasadena City College
SoCal foundation calls for increased public education on monkeypox
More TOP STORIES News