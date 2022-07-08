Riverside donkey rescue organization rushing to vaccinate wild burros against deadly virus outbreak

A safe place for wild burros to wander freely without traffic or trains.
It's a project DonkeyLand's founder Amber Cheatham has been working on for a decade.
"We are about 90% done with the fencing for the sanctuary and then all of the donkeys we have in our care that were either orphaned or sick and injured that have been rehabilitated will be released here at the sanctuary," said Vice President of DonkeyLand Chad Cheatham.
It's a work in progress that is taking on a greater sense of urgency.
Since June, several herds have come down with equine influenza, a virus that has proved to be fatal.
"When they are really sick, they will sit or lay down more. You'll actually see them down more," said Dr. Paul Wan of SoCal Equine Hospital in Norco.
Two years ago, a similar illness claimed the lives of several donkeys, but this time around, Cheatham says the illness is acting different.
"Now, they're exhibiting symptoms where they may be lying under a tree not standing and we go to assist them. Once they stand up, then they just die," he said.
To combat the virus, Wan and volunteers at DonkeyLand are teaming up to vaccinate the burro population in hopes it will slow the spread. But they're also urging residents in the area not to leave standing water out for the burros.
"What can happen if they gather at a watering hole and with the nasal discharge, they are shedding the virus," said Wan. "The virus gets in the water and so they can consume it that way."
The virus, while transmitted through droplets from a sneeze or cough, is not infectious to humans.
Cheatham said if the someone sees or finds a sick burro, call DonkeyLand or animal control to receive help.
Soon, DonkeyLand hopes the sanctuary will be where donkeys will not only find a safe place, but also a natural source of drinking water from several springs and wells on the property.
If you'd like to donate to help DonkeyLand vaccinate and care for the donkeys, visit their website.