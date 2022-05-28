murder

27-year-old facing murder charges after man found shot to death inside home in Downey, police say

The victim, 33-year-old Julio Cardoza, died after being shot once in the chest, according to police.
EMBED <>More Videos

27-year-old arrested for murder after man killed inside Downey home

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is now facing murder charges after a 33-year-old was found shot to death inside a home in Downey, according to police.

Investigators said it all started Wednesday night when officers were sent to a home in the 13200 block of Carfax Avenue after receiving a reports of a fight.

When they arrived, officers found the victim - who was identified as Julio Cardoza of Downey - with a single gunshot wound to his chest, according to police.

Cardoza was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The suspect, 27-year-old David Blake Jr., was found the following morning in Porter Ranch.

According to court records, he's being held on a $2 million bond.

Police said the incident "appears to be isolated."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Downey Police Department at 562-904-2308 or Det. Jason Estrada at 562-904-2332.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS or texting the letters "TIPLA" and "CRIMES" to 274637.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downeylos angeles countydeadly shootingmurderfatal shootinghomicidegun violencesuspect profileshootingman killedperson killedguns
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
MURDER
Inland Empire gang sweep results in 17 arrests plus gun seizures
Father of Texas yoga instructor accused in cyclist's murder speaks out
Man accused of attacking Chappelle says he was 'triggered' by jokes
Man found stabbed to death at Thousand Oaks apartment complex
TOP STORIES
Official admits police made 'wrong decision' in TX shooting
Lakers hire Darvin Ham as head coach, ESPN reports
LA Archbishop José Gomez tests positive for COVID
Whittier school temporarily on lockdown after report of gunfire nearby
Timeline breaks down Uvalde school massacre
'Vague' Snapchat threat prompts Rosemead High School to shut down
2nd suspect in custody after East LA shootout with CHP, LASD
Show More
US Olympian reports gold medal stolen in Anaheim
Huntington Beach crash leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized
Massacre survivor says gunman told them: 'You're all gonna die'
Texas survivor apologized to dad for blood on clothes, losing glasses
Bank employees help kidnapped woman after she asks for loan
More TOP STORIES News