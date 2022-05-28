27-year-old facing murder charges after man found shot to death inside home in Downey, police say

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is now facing murder charges after a 33-year-old was found shot to death inside a home in Downey, according to police.Investigators said it all started Wednesday night when officers were sent to a home in the 13200 block of Carfax Avenue after receiving a reports of a fight.When they arrived, officers found the victim - who was identified as Julio Cardoza of Downey - with a single gunshot wound to his chest, according to police.Cardoza was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.The suspect, 27-year-old David Blake Jr., was found the following morning in Porter Ranch.According to court records, he's being held on a $2 million bond.Police said the incident "appears to be isolated."Anyone with information is urged to contact the Downey Police Department at 562-904-2308 or Det. Jason Estrada at 562-904-2332.You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS or texting the letters "TIPLA" and "CRIMES" to 274637.