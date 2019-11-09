DUI suspect in deadly Long Beach crash that killed family of 3 re-booked for manslaughter

By and ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The 20-year-old DUI suspect who is accused in the Halloween crash that killed a family of three in Long Beach has been re-booked on two counts of manslaughter, prosecutors said.

The suspect, Carlo Navarro, was detained at the scene near Los Cerritos Park last week and booked on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter. Navarro was later released after posting $100,000 bail, sparking outrage in the community.

He was taken into custody again Tuesday at his Long Beach home in connection with an unrelated burglary charge. His bail was then increased to $500,000.

On Thursday, he was re-booked with the two additional counts of manslaughter, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Navarro is being held at the Los Angeles County Jail without bail.

Meanwhile, the Long Beach community continues to mourn the loss of a family of three who died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver while they were out trick-or-treating.

Hundreds of people gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday at the site of the crash.

Raihan Awaida, 32, and her husband, Joseph, 30, were walking on a sidewalk trick-or-treating with their 3-year-old son Omar when they were hit by a 2002 Toyota Sequoia that was headed southbound on Country Club Drive, according to Long Beach police. They later died in the hospital.

Raihan's father, Faisal Dakhil, expressed his gratitude for the community's support. "It is the one that is sustaining us," he added.

The loss has shown the victim's families how the young couple's service to others touched so many lives.

"I got a call from somebody and they said Raihan used to look for him and sometimes pay his rent and see if he (needed) food," said Raihan's uncle, Dafer Dakhil.

Firefighters and police officers who responded to the crash are also dealing with the tragedy as the community demands justice in their deaths.

"I promise you that we're going to do everything we can to ensure that he's held accountable," said Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna.

Navarro is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 12.
More TOP STORIES News