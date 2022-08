The HVAC installer, who is the father of a 6-month-old baby, plans to put his winnings toward a house for his family.

Juan Garcia of Durham stopped at a convenience store to get quarters to wash his clothes and while he was at University Market, he bought a $5 Mega Bucks scratch-off ticket, winning $250,000.

DURHAM, N.C. -- The need to do laundry led to a big lottery win for a North Carolina man.

Juan Garcia stopped at a convenience store to get quarters to wash his clothes. While he was there, he bought a $5 Mega Bucks scratch-off ticket.

That ticket was good for a $250,000 prize.

After taxes, Garcia took home more than $177,000.

The 22-year-old HVAC installer, who is the father of a 6-month-old baby girl, plans to put his winnings toward a house for his family.