6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Baja California in Mexico, USGS says

MEXICO (KABC) -- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Baja California in Mexico Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck just before 8:40 a.m. about 18.6 miles west of Las Brisas and the temblor was reported to be about 12 miles deep. According to USGS, no tsunami warning was issued for San Diego County, but some sharking was felt in the area.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

