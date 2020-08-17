Weather

Is earthquake weather real? Here's what experts say

Is there such thing as earthquake weather? Here's what experts say.
By
SAN FRANCISCO -- If you've lived in California long enough, you've heard people mention earthquake weather - which is the theory that certain types of weather conditions precede an earthquake.

Excessively hot and calm winds? Earthquake weather. Warm Santa Ana winds? Earthquake weather. Cloudy skies and a gentle breeze? Earthquake weather. If only it were that easy to predict when the next earthquake will strike.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."


Unfortunately, there is no such thing as earthquake weather.

According to the USGS, statistically, there is an equal chance of an earthquake occurring in hot weather, cold weather, rainy weather, etc.

Earthquakes can happen at anytime and the best thing we can do is be prepared for the next one.

Watch our latest seven-day forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Seen from space: Map shows surface displacement from Ridgecrest earthquakes
EMBED More News Videos

Scientists at JPL in Pasadena used radar data from satellites to produce a map showing surface displacement from the earthquakes.



BEFORE AND AFTER PHOTOS: Massive crack opens in earth after Ridgecrest earthquake
EMBED More News Videos

Before-and-after aerial photographs are showing how a massive crack opened in the desert floor after the 7.1 Ridgecrest earthquake.



California quake alerts to be standard on Android phones

How do the effects of the coronavirus pandemic compare to that of a major earthquake?

State offering funds to help improve homes' earthquake safety

Evac-U-Pet app will help you evacuate your pets during an emergency

Dr. Lucy Jones leads tour of the San Andreas Fault

Here's what you should know about the Hollywood Fault
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniaearthquakedisasterusgs
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom says power outages 'very likely' through mid-week
Social media posts of locked mailboxes in Burbank go viral
Woman's TikTok video of Hudson River dive triggers backlash
SoCal weather: Sizzling heat wave continues Monday
Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
Michelle Obama to highlight Biden's character in DNC speech
Sea turtle entangled in line, circled by sharks rescued
Show More
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
Dodger Stadium vote center planned for presidential election
Sun Valley church holds indoor services despite court ruling
Vigil held after man killed by police during traffic stop in Pasadena
Heat wave, wildfires cause unhealthy air quality in LA County
More TOP STORIES News