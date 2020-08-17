Is earthquake weather real? Here's what experts say

Excessively hot and calm winds? Earthquake weather. Warm Santa Ana winds? Earthquake weather. Cloudy skies and a gentle breeze? Earthquake weather. If only it were that easy to predict when the next earthquake will strike.
Unfortunately, there is no such thing as earthquake weather.
According to the USGS, statistically, there is an equal chance of an earthquake occurring in hot weather, cold weather, rainy weather, etc.
Earthquakes can happen at anytime and the best thing we can do is be prepared for the next one.
Watch our latest seven-day forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Seen from space: Map shows surface displacement from Ridgecrest earthquakes
BEFORE AND AFTER PHOTOS: Massive crack opens in earth after Ridgecrest earthquake
California quake alerts to be standard on Android phones
How do the effects of the coronavirus pandemic compare to that of a major earthquake?
State offering funds to help improve homes' earthquake safety
Evac-U-Pet app will help you evacuate your pets during an emergency
Dr. Lucy Jones leads tour of the San Andreas Fault
Here's what you should know about the Hollywood Fault