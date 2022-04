EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Investigators are working to find the shooter who killed a man early Monday morning in East Los Angeles.Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Kern Avenue near Olympic Boulevard just after 1 a.m.The man was found dead at the scene.No further details were provided. Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.