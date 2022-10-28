Echo Park sexual assault suspect arrested after allegedly following woman home, attacking her

Investigators said the suspect slapped the victim in the face twice and tried covering her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

Police have arrested a man who allegedly followed a woman home, forced his way into her Echo Park apartment complex and sexually assaulting her.

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have arrested a man who allegedly followed a woman home, forced his way into her Echo Park apartment complex and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was out walking her dog around Echo Park Lake on the evening of Oct. 9 when the man followed her home, police said.

That's when he forced his way inside as she entered her building. He then slapped the woman twice, pushed her to the ground and assaulted her, according to a police report.

Investigators said the suspect tried covering her mouth to prevent her from screaming. The woman was finally able to get the man off of her by kicking him.

Police confirmed on Thursday that an arrest was made, but further details were not immediately available.