Suspect accused of following woman home to Echo Park apartment, sexually assaulting her inside

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are asking the public's help in finding a man they say followed a woman home and sexually assaulted her at her apartment in Echo Park.

The incident allegedly happened on the evening of Oct. 9.

Police say the woman had returned back to her apartment after walking her dog when the man approached her and made a comment about the pet.

That's when the suspect pushed the woman's door open as she was trying to get in and entered without permission, according to police.

"The suspect pushed victim to the ground and got on top of her and simultaneously groped her genital area," police said in a statement.

Investigators said the suspect slapped the victim in the face twice and tried covering her mouth to prevent her from screaming. The woman was finally able to get the man off of her by kicking him.

Police said that's when he took off and was last seen leaving the apartment complex, heading toward Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street.

Meanwhile, police released video and images of the suspect in which he's seen wearing a light grey baseball cap.

"The suspect removes the baseball cap he was wearing as he turns on Rosemont Avenue and combs his hair," said police. "The video footage shows the suspect exit the complex with the baseball cap back on."

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8 Hispanic man with dark hair, brown eyes, and a mustache. Police believe he weighs between 180 to 200 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey sweater, blue jeans and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.