EDD representative to answer your questions live

We know many of you are still having problems with your unemployment benefits.

Join us Friday at 1 p.m. for a live conversation with Loree Levy, deputy director for Public Affairs at California's Employment Development Department. Submit your questions below.

To watch the stream on your TV, download our new connected TV apps for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV. You can also watch the live interview here and on our mobile app.

