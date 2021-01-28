unemployment California

'80s computer technology delays EDD benefits for millions of Californians

By and Randall Yip
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- If you've ever worked with a clunky computer, you know what folks applying for unemployment are dealing with.

As KGO-TV reports, an audit of EDD released this week raises some perplexing issues about the agency's outdated computer system -- a technological nightmare that delayed jobless benefits for millions, including Carla Winter-Evans.

California paid out $11 billion in fake jobless claims last year, official says
EMBED More News Videos

The Orange County D.A. outlined three separate unrelated plots, involving 10 people altogether that he said exploited loopholes in the state's unemployment system to steal nearly $500,000 that should have gone to taxpayers in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Northern California woman belted out a tune for us on the spot. "Well, let me entertain you," she sang.

Unfortunately, the face painter and magician hasn't had much entertaining to do since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disease shut down her party business, PartiArt.

"COVID hit. Everybody canceled. All the parties, events, picnic. That was it," she said.

Fortunately for her, contract workers for the first time qualified for unemployment.

She received her first check in May for benefits going all the way back to the beginning of the pandemic.

Everything went smoothly until December when her benefits stopped without explanation.

"They cut me off like everyone else," she told 7 on Your Side. "I kept going online and checking and I kept sending in, you know, they have a form there where you can send in problems and stuff. Where's my payment?"

WATCH: Expert answers your EDD, unemployment questions
EMBED More News Videos

Michele Evermore, an expert with the National Employment Law Project, answers questions from Eyewitness News viewers about getting unemployment benefits through California's EDD.



On New Year's Eve, she received notification that her claim had been closed, again without explanation.

So she went back online to reopen her claim.

"You get to the last button. It's like you got to do everything at least two or three times in order for it to get through," Winter-Evans said.

Much has been reported about EDD's outdated computer system, which still relies on 80s computer technology run on the COBOL programming language.

John Thomas Flynn is the former Chief Information Officer for California. The state hired him to deal with a similar problem with the DMV in the 1990s.

"It doesn't seem like we learned very much. Certainly, there were the technology problems that raised their head the whole issue of 'legacy systems,' which is a euphemism for 'old and falling apart systems' that are kept together with baling wire and chewing gum," he lamented.

The Auditor's report released this week doesn't directly address the outdated computer system. But it did question why so many claims had to be processed manually.

In the first six months of the pandemic, 48% of all claims had to be processed manually.

The implementation of the ID.me system in October helped increase the number of claims that could be processed automatically.

Former California cybercriminal reveals how easy it is to fool EDD
EMBED More News Videos

As over a million of unemployed workers in California are frozen out of their unemployment benefit accounts, a cybercriminal reveals just how easy it is to get the documents to fool the EDD.



Now just 10% of all claims need human intervention. But the auditor's report says that's not sustainable because shortcuts adopted during the pandemic will not be allowed post-pandemic.

Flynn says EDD needs to be more assertive in demanding money to upgrade its computer system. "The computer system is old. That's a 'dog ate my homework' kind of excuse. They need to ask and demand the resources to fix those systems. And that's what should happen," he said.

At the very least, Flynn calls for a two-factor verification system common in today's financial world to prevent fraud.

As Winter-Evans knows, it takes more than hocus pocus to make problems disappear.

"Okay, will you blow on this right here?" she asked as she prepared to show us a magic trick.

Winter-Evans says she's confident her issue will be resolved soon and her benefits will resume. We reached out to EDD for comment for this story and they did not get back us.

California unemployment fraud 4 times worse than first reported; $8 billion paid to criminals
EMBED More News Videos

How did California handle its unemployment crisis compared to other states? The amount of unemployment funds stolen from California taxpayers in 2020 may total more than $8 billion -- four times higher than estimated just one month ago.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologywalnut creeksacramentocomputersunemployment californiacoronavirustechnologycoronavirus pandemic7 on your sideunemploymentcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT CALIFORNIA
CA auditor blasts EDD for bungling unemployment crisis
Bank of America addresses freezing accounts, fraud
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
EDD's delays threaten unemployment pay for thousands
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit SoCal
How the Biden administration may affect your wallet
LIVE: Doppler radar for SoCal storm
Capitol riot: OC man faces federal charges after being arrested by FBI
SoCal storm: More than 8,000 San Bernardino County residents under evacuation
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
Search continues 1 month after young brothers go missing
Show More
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers COVID-19 vaccine
1st full moon of 2021 to rise Thursday night
SoCal weather: Heavy storm drenching region Thursday, Friday
LA Mayor Garcetti receives COVID vaccine, report says
Grapevine remains open, but storm threatens another closure
More TOP STORIES News