State issues guidance on reopening CA colleges

The state released much-awaited guidance for colleges and universities to be able to resume on-campus classes and intramural sports.Most institutions have opted for virtual classes, making the decision following weeks of a lack of guidance from the state. The Cal State University system made the announcement in May.Most indoor lectures won't be allowed if the county the school is in is on the state's data monitoring list.The main points of this guidance include:The guidance also includes collegiate athletics. Some requirements include masks for coaches, staff and players not engaged in a match. Practice can resume with periodic COVID-19 testing of athletes and staff.Teams can also resume games, but without spectators. And for high contact sports, schools must share virus testing results with each other within 72 hours of competition.