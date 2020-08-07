State issues guidance on reopening CA colleges

Most institutions have opted for virtual classes, making the decision following weeks of a lack of guidance from the state. The Cal State University system made the announcement in May.
Most indoor lectures won't be allowed if the county the school is in is on the state's data monitoring list.
RELATED: California teachers union warns that reopening campuses now would be 'reckless'
The main points of this guidance include:
RELATED: Surge in California coronavirus cases driven in part by rising infections among younger population
The guidance also includes collegiate athletics. Some requirements include masks for coaches, staff and players not engaged in a match. Practice can resume with periodic COVID-19 testing of athletes and staff.
Teams can also resume games, but without spectators. And for high contact sports, schools must share virus testing results with each other within 72 hours of competition.