June 7 primary election: Deadline arrives for LA County voters to register for mail-in ballots

According to the Los Angeles City Clerk, people who are U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old by Election Day can register to vote at libraries, the DMV and most government buildings.
People can also register to vote online, as well as those who want to check their voter registration status.
To return the vote-by-mail ballot, people can mail it by June 7, drop it off at a Los Angeles County vote center or in an official vote-by-mail drop box location.
Residents should be prepared to provide their California driver's license or ID card number, the last four digits of their social security number and date of birth in order to register.
Those who don't register by Monday can still vote in person at any vote center in the county, starting this Saturday.
The June 7 election includes the elections for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, member of state board of equalization, state superintendent of public instruction, U.S. representative in Congress, state senator, state assembly member, as well as other local candidates.
For people living in the city of Los Angeles, races include mayor, city attorney, controller and council districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.
