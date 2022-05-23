Politics

June 7 primary election: Deadline arrives for LA County voters to register for mail-in ballots

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Deadline arrives for LA County voters to register for mail-in ballots

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With about two weeks until Los Angeles County's primary election, Monday is the last day to register to vote by mail.

According to the Los Angeles City Clerk, people who are U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old by Election Day can register to vote at libraries, the DMV and most government buildings.

People can also register to vote online, as well as those who want to check their voter registration status.

To return the vote-by-mail ballot, people can mail it by June 7, drop it off at a Los Angeles County vote center or in an official vote-by-mail drop box location.

Residents should be prepared to provide their California driver's license or ID card number, the last four digits of their social security number and date of birth in order to register.

LA mayor race: 5 candidates face off during mayoral debate on ABC7 - Watch full video of debate
EMBED More News Videos

The top five candidates in the race to be L.A.'s next mayor faced off in a debate Sunday, right here on ABC7.



Those who don't register by Monday can still vote in person at any vote center in the county, starting this Saturday.

The June 7 election includes the elections for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, member of state board of equalization, state superintendent of public instruction, U.S. representative in Congress, state senator, state assembly member, as well as other local candidates.

For people living in the city of Los Angeles, races include mayor, city attorney, controller and council districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countyvoter informationprimary electionelection dayelectionballoon
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 hurt after cliff rescue in Palos Verdes Estates
Store workers fight off Huntington Beach smash-and-grab suspects
Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan
New video could help police in fatal San Bernardino party shooting
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial
Pfizer: COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old 80% effective
More than 75,000 pounds of baby formula lands in US amid shortage
Show More
Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins shares ALS diagnosis
20-year-old killed in San Bernardino shooting remembered as 'good kid'
LA County hospitalizations reach highest number since March
Biden: Monkeypox threat doesn't rise to level of COVID-19
Arby's is selling a fast-food staple it's never offered before
More TOP STORIES News