LA mayor race: 5 candidates to face off during mayoral debate on ABC7

Top 5 LA candidates to face off in mayoral debate on ABC7

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The top five candidates in the race to be L.A.'s next mayor will face off in a debate this Sunday, right here on ABC7.

Congressmember Karen Bass, L.A. City Councilmember Joe Buscaino, businessman and nonprofit leader Rick Caruso, L.A. City Councilmember Kevin de León, and L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer will participate in the live televised debate on May 1.

The debate is taking place at Cal State L.A. and is hosted by the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs and League of Women Voters of Greater Los Angeles.

ABC7 anchor Marc Brown will serve as debate moderator, and ABC7 reporters will ask the candidates questions.

The debate comes at a pivotal moment in the mayor's race, just before voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the June 7 primary election.

Watch it live on Sunday, May 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on ABC7. It will also be streamed on abc7.com, the ABC7LA app and ABC7's Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Hulu and Roku.



