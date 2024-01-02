Security guard arrested after shooting woman at her Encino home

The man who was arrested for shooting a woman inside her Encino home on New Year's Eve is a security guard, Eyewitness News has learned.

The man who was arrested for shooting a woman inside her Encino home on New Year's Eve is a security guard, Eyewitness News has learned.

The man who was arrested for shooting a woman inside her Encino home on New Year's Eve is a security guard, Eyewitness News has learned.

The man who was arrested for shooting a woman inside her Encino home on New Year's Eve is a security guard, Eyewitness News has learned.

The man who was arrested for shooting a woman inside her Encino home on New Year's Eve is a security guard, Eyewitness News has learned.

The 88-year-old woman called the police around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after she was shot in the abdomen inside her home on Encino Avenue.

The shooting remains under investigation, but the Los Angeles Police Department said it did not seem intentional. Further details about why he opened fire were not available.

Meanwhile, the woman remains in the hospital in stable condition after undergoing surgery.