You could win a family four-pack of 1-Day, 1-Park tickets to the Disneyland® Resort

Enter for your chance to win a visit to the DISNEYLAND® Resort

PLEASE NOTE: We had technical issues with the 5/22/24 episode of ABC7 Eyewitness News at 6am and did not air the Pixar Fest secret code.



There will be no entry or drawing for today. We will move today's secret code and drawing to Monday at 6am.



We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you.



ABC7 is giving you the chance to win a family four-pack of 1-Day, 1-Park tickets to the Disneyland® Resort!

A celebration of Friendship and Beyond will be taking over Disneyland® Resort for Pixar Fest running through August 4, 2024. Experience "Together Forever - A Pixar Nighttime Specatular" that will light up the skies at Disneyland® Park to celebrate the journey of friendship with Pixar pals. Be sure to also head over to Disney California Adventure® to experience the "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" parade filled with your favorite friends and new Pixar characters!

Viewers should watch ABC7 Eyewitness News starting at 6:00 am PT beginning Monday, May 13, 2024 through Friday, May 17, 2024 ("Sweepstakes Period"). There will be one new "SECRET CODE" that appears during each 6:00 am show's broadcast.

During the Sweepstakes Period, you may enter the "SECRET CODE" at the ENTER button below.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.

Both a Theme Park reservation and valid ticket for the same Park on the same date are required for Park entry. Park reservations are limited and subject to availability and not guaranteed. Entertainment, experiences and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Check for show times. Visit Disneyland.com/Updates before visiting the Disneyland® Resort.

As to Disney and Pixar properties: © Disney © Disney/Pixar.