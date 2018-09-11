A former contestant on "The Bachelor" was arrested Monday on suspicion of battery domestic violence in Las Vegas.Amanda Stanton, who has also appeared on "Bachelor in Paradise," was arrested by Las Vegas police after a call at a hotel where she is alleged to have battered her boyfriend.Officials said a physical altercation occurred at the room, and hotel security became involved.Police were called to the scene, where they found probable cause.Stanton was booked at the Clark County Detention Center.