WOOLSEY FIRE

'Bachelor' mansion in Woolsey Fire's path in Southern California

EMBED </>More Videos

The iconic mansion where "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are filmed could soon become a casualty of the devastating Woolsey Fire burning in Southern California. (ABC/Paul Hebert)

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. --
The iconic mansion where "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are filmed could soon become a casualty of the devastating Woolsey Fire burning in Southern California.

In a statement to ABC on Saturday morning, Warner Brothers Television, which produces the "Bachelor" franchises, confirmed that the property was in a burn area. Producers said the property was inaccessible due to road closures and could not comment on the home's current status.

"It is primarily a private residence, and our main concern is with the family who has been displaced, their neighbors, and all the communities impacted by this tragic fire. We thank the tireless efforts of the first responders here in Los Angeles County and across the state," producers added.

Rob Mills, ABC's head of alternative programming, tweeted Friday that the recognizable Los Angeles-area mansion featured in the hit series was in "grave danger."
According to real estate listing service Zillow, the so-called "Bachelor mansion" boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms on a 10-acre property in the Santa Monica Mountains.

A Zillow estimate pegged the home's value at just above $3.9 million.

As of Saturday morning, the Woolsey Fire had destroyed approximately 150 homes across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to fire officials. Caitlyn Jenner and "Dr. Strange" director Scott Derrickson are among those who have lost their homes.

The fire also burned the historic Paramount Ranch, which was a popular filming location for westerns and other films and television series for nearly a century.

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWoolsey Firetelevisionwildfirebrush firefirebachelorbachelorettecaliforniareality televisionABCAgoura Hills
Related
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Ventura County
WOOLSEY FIRE
2 arrested for looting in Ventura County evacuation zone
Good news, California: Stanley the Giraffe is OK!
Woolsey Fire now 70,000 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire
More Woolsey Fire
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
Where to see today's (11/9/18) episode of General Hospital
3 things to do on the cheap in Los Angeles this weekend
'Station 19's' Jason George on Ben and Bailey's separation
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire now 70,000 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
2 deaths in Malibu possibly related to Woolsey Fire
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
2 arrested for looting in Ventura County evacuation zone
List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire
Good news, California: Stanley the Giraffe is OK!
Rouda declares victory over Rohrabacher in 48th District race
VIDEO: Woman drives through flames to flee Malibu wildfire
Show More
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 100,000 acres with 20 percent containment
Trump threatens to pull federal funding for California wildfires
Dozens of Malibu homes destroyed by Woolsey Fire
Woolsey Fire gets closer to Pepperdine
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
More News