ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

BTS TOUR 2019: BTS to kick off 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour at Rose Bowl Stadium

EMBED </>More Videos

International K-pop group BTS is kicking off their North American tour Wednesday night, and fans were lined up bright and early outside of Staples Center for the boy band.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
BTS fans, get ready! The famed K-pop boy band is kicking off its 2019 world tour right here in Los Angeles.

The band's very first "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour performance will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday, May 4.

RELATED: South Korean boy band BTS makes history with top spot on Billboard 200
EMBED More News Videos

The popular South Korean boy band BTS is now the first Korean group to make it to No. 1 on the "Billboard" top 200.


Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, March 1, according to the stadium's website.

After kicking off in Los Angeles, the tour will travel to Chicago, New Jersey, Sao Paulo, London, Paris, Osaka and Shizuoka.

The exact tour dates are available on the band's website.

MORE: BTS fans in SoCal celebrate South Korean boy band's 5th anniversary
EMBED More News Videos

Fans of the South Korean boy band BTS got together in Culver City to celebrate the group's fifth anniversary.


Last September, the K-pop group held a soldout concert at Staples Center, where fans - also known as the "BTS Army" - lined up for days, as they wanted to get the best spot possible with their general admission floor tickets.

BTS is a seven-member K-pop group from South Korea that has morphed into a global phenomenon. In 2017, BTS was the most tweeted about celebrity, with more than 5 million likes or retweets -- that's more than President Donald Trump and Justin Bieber combined.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbandmusic newslive musiccelebrityconcertPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BTS fans camp outside Staples Center ahead of concert
BTS fans in SoCal celebrate group's anniversary
BTS makes music history with top spot on Billboard 200
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
Queen, Adam Lambert to perform at the Oscars
The best charity events in Los Angeles this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
4 hurt, including 2 CHP officers, in 60 Fwy. crash
Bill seeks to eliminate speed limits for parts of 5 Fwy, Hwy 99
Porter Ranch shooting: 3 people found dead inside home
Family mourns father of 4 killed in Whittier pursuit crash
Sen. Warren speaks in Glendale, proposes plan for universal childcare
California, 15 other states sue Trump over emergency declaration
Show More
16 people rescued from SeaWorld gondolas
Oscar week kicks off with red carpet set up in Hollywood
OC Uber driver says passengers used anti-Muslim slurs during ride
Socialite apologizes after photo shoot confrontation goes viral
'Jeopardy' holding All-Star team tournament
More News