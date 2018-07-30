HOLLYWOOD WRAP

'Christopher Robin' reunites Winnie the Pooh with old friends

Winnie the Pooh spoke about the making of "Christopher Robin." (KABC)


Winnie the Pooh - and Tigger, too - come to life in the new movie "Christopher Robin."

The family-friendly film premiered Monday at the Walt Disney lot in Burbank.

In the film, Winnie the Pooh and his good friend are together again all these years later for a new, live action adventure.

Ewan McGregor plays the title role.

And, of course Winnie the Pooh plays himself.

Winnie, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger spoke to ABC7 entertainment guru George Pennacchio about the fun they had in making the film and getting together again with old friends.

To hear what they had to say, watch the video above.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
