Comedy legend Carl Reiner is making history again.At 96, he is officially the oldest Emmy nominee ever.The longtime actor, writer and producer already has nine Emmy awards on his shelf.Now he could add one more for narrating the HBO documentary "If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast."Reiner's been at it for more than 70 years.As producer and sometimes performer on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," he really hit it big.He believes - as he wrote in his book, "How to Live Forever," that working is a healthy thing no matter how old you are."I realized when I was doing this book - this is the truth - get up, start a project, if you have a project, go and work on it and then when you're finished, start a new project. That'll keep you alive."