disney

Disney's 'Frozen 2' effects artist Erin Ramos talks making movie magic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Disney's "Frozen 2" is coming to theaters this month! Amidst the growing anticipation for the "Frozen" sequel, effects artist Erin Ramos opened up about her role in the film.

She didn't work on the original movie, but was brought in for the creation of imagery on which this film's concept hinges - water.

WATCH: New 'Frozen 2' trailer debuts during 'Good Morning America'

With Elsa being the "ice queen," water is a major theme and used in a variety of visually fascinating ways throughout.

Ramos talks about how she brings water to life, and about her career path that led to working on other movies, like "Moana," in which she contributed to the magic of Disney.

Watch the video posted above to see more on the creation of "Frozen 2," which debuts on Nov. 22.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscoartmoviesfrozenmoviedisneymovie newsu.s. & worldmovie sequels
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
Disney, Toys for Tots team up for World's Ultimate Toy Drive
Deals and discounts on Disney+
Docu-series about guide dogs coming to Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Most Hart District schools reopen in wake of Saugus High shooting
Student, 17, arrested for alleged threat against Riverside school
Wisconsin Popeyes brawl caught on camera; 7 workers fired
Vigil honors victims of Saugus High School shooting
Calif. sues e-cigarette maker Juul over ads and sales
Show More
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to CA 'mass casualty' shooting
High school in La Habra closes amid threat investigation
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating police officer in Riverside
Donny and Marie close curtain on 11-year Las Vegas residency
Some SoCal employers helping workers avoid long commutes
More TOP STORIES News