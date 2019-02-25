Top moments from the 2019 Oscars
It's the morning after all the glitz and glamour - but everyone is still talking about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's passionate and intense performance of "Shallow." Also buzzing - Lady Gaga's emotional acceptance speech for best original song, during which she emphasized hard work and perseverance.
Of course, we can't talk about the Oscars without talking about red carpet fashion. Some of the most memorable celebrity looks include Jennifer Lopez's disco ball gown, Regina King's stunning white strapless frock and Billy Porter's velvet tuxedo gown.
And congrats are in order for a local Oscar winner! An English teacher at North Hollywood's Oakwood High School won the Oscar for best documentary short subject for "Period. End Of Sentence.," a film she helped create with some of her high school students. The documentary is about fighting the stigma of menstruation.
Beached dolphin rescued near Manhattan Beach
Lifeguards helped to save a dolphin found beached on the shore near Manhattan Beach.
The lifeguards along with team members from Marine Animal Rescue were able to safely remove it and take it to a rescue facility.
New Girl Scouts center in Inglewood to serve as hub for 45,000 LA-area scouts
Local Girl Scouts have a new home in Inglewood! The organization opened a service center with family-friendly activities, music and a cookie booth. It will serve as a hub for 45,000 L.A.-area scouts.
Latest forecast for Southern California
Partly cloudy skies and mild temps are on tap Monday before some rain moves in for parts of the Southland later this week.