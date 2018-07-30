LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and other big stars are coming out in support of ousted "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn.
In an open letter, the cast says it fully supports Gunn.
The Walt Disney Co., which owns Marvel Studios, fired him from directing the third installment of the film franchise after old tweets surfaced.
In them, he joked about subjects including rape and pedophilia.
On Instagram, Pratt says although he doesn't support Gunn's inappropriate jokes from years ago, that he is a good man and he would love to see him reinstated as director.
No response yet from Disney.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.