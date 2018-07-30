HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Chris Pratt, other stars call for reinstatement of 'Guardians' director James Gunn

James Gunn arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" at El Capitan Theatre on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and other big stars are coming out in support of ousted "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn.

In an open letter, the cast says it fully supports Gunn.

The Walt Disney Co., which owns Marvel Studios, fired him from directing the third installment of the film franchise after old tweets surfaced.

In them, he joked about subjects including rape and pedophilia.

EMBED More News Videos

James Gunn was fired Friday as director of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" because of old tweets that recently emerged where he joked about subjects like pedophilia and rape.



On Instagram, Pratt says although he doesn't support Gunn's inappropriate jokes from years ago, that he is a good man and he would love to see him reinstated as director.

No response yet from Disney.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentguardians of the galaxymarveldisneyhollywood wrap
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
'Far From the Tree' takes deep look at challenges families face
Oscar theft suspect ordered to stand trial
Norman Lear receives AARP honor, celebrates birthday early
Patrick Cassidy embraces new role at 5-Star Theatricals in Thousand Oaks
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Score deep discounts on these stage productions around LA
Adam Rippon joins 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors'
'Far From the Tree' takes deep look at challenges families face
Korean boy band opens pop-up shop in Hollywood
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Brush fire threatens homes in Newhall
Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees
Tesla surfboards quickly sell out for thousands online
OC Mexican Mafia leader ordered killing from prison, DA says
Mother of 2 dies after jumping out of moving minivan in Brea
Colombian drug cartel places bounty on police dog
'Bigfoot erotica' a hot topic in VA campaign
NY murder suspect arrested in LA claims involvement in 7 killings
Show More
Beverly Hills property hits market for record $1 billion
5-year-old girl finds human severed leg in Bakersfield lake
Little girl brings burritos, smiles to weary firefighters battling Carr Fire
Healthy Habits offering free workouts at some LA parks
Dad working 3 jobs surprises daughter with dream dress
More News