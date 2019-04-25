Tamron Hall gives birth to first child, posts Instagram photo of 'Moses & Mama'

The future talk show host shared the big news on Instagram with a sweet snap of her and the newborn.
Hall wrote: "Moses & Mama!! I can't wait to introduce y'all to my #sonshine. Photo credit: Dad who can't stop crying tears of joy. Thank y'all for the love and support. It got us here."
The 48-year-old TV personality will be hosting a syndicated talk show that will air on the ABC-Owned Televisions Stations beginning September 9, she previously announced.
Hall waited until she was 32 weeks pregnant in early March to share the good news, writing, "There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles."
