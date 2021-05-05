Reopening California

Knott's Berry Farm reopens to season passholders on Thursday. Here's what to expect

What to expect when Knott's Berry Farm reopens

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park reopens to season passholders on Thursday after a yearlong closure due to the pandemic.

The general public is welcomed starting May 21, but reservations are required and only open to California residents.

Those over the age of 2 are expected to wear their masks when they're not seated to eat. Guests will also need to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, like waiving to characters from a distance.

Knott's Berry Farm announced Monday the amusement park will reopen for season passholders on May 6 and on May 21 to the general public.



The timing couldn't be better since the park is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Visitors will be treated to the new Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair 4-D interactive dark ride. The story is a continuation of the Bear-y Tales ride and welcomes back the Bear family and Crafty Coyote.

"The Bear family has always been making pies, and the comic villain, Crafty Coyote, is back. This time he has some pups. So everyone has grown a little older," said Ken Parks, the theme park's vice president of entertainment.

Visitors can expect markers to enforce physical distancing while waiting for rides.

Guests will also be able to enjoy the annual Knott's Summer Nights event starting May 21 through Sept. 6.

The amusement park has been closed through the pandemic, except for special outdoor events.

