SANTA ROSA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --Mandatory and voluntary evacuations are underway in Ventura and Los Angeles counties after two separate brush fires erupted within miles of each other last Thursday.
The 101 Freeway was closed in both directions from Reyes Adobe Rd. to Valley Circle Blvd. before opening Sunday night.
All lanes of southbound US-101 are now OPEN from Reyes Adobe Rd. to Valley Circle. All off-ramps from Liberty Canyon Rd. to Valley Circle will remain closed until further notice. #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/27KLQXV5sn— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 12, 2018
Officials urged motorists not to attempt to visit Malibu so that residents could evacuate.
MANDATORY EVACUATIONS
Woolsey Fire
- Parts of Agoura Hills - Open areas include: Chesebro Road on the eastern border, Agoura Road (north and south sides of the road) from Chesebro Road to the west.
- Mandatory evacuation orders for the city of Calabasas have been lifted, except for those areas South of Mulholland Highway. Note: Sections of Calabasas may be without power
- Open areas of Liberty Canyon area of Calabasas include south of Agoura Road, East of Cornell Road, West of Las Virgenes Road, North of Mulholland Highway
- The northern section of the unincorporated Topanga area now back open, including North of Viewridge Road,South of the Los Angeles City limit, East of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, West of Double Ranch Road or Santa Maria Road
- Parts of Westlake Village - Open areas include: City limits on the west, from the intersection of Westlake Boulevard and Sycamore Canyon Drive - north to the Ventura County and City of Agoura Hills boundaries.
- Malibu - Open areas include: West of Coastline Drive, East of Carbon Mesa Road, From the ocean to the Malibu City limits with the following exceptions: Tuna Canyon Road and Pacific Coast Highway. Evacuation orders remain in effect for neighborhoods north of PCH and Tuna Canyon Road.
- Areas south of 101 Freeway from Ventura County line to Las Virgenes / Malibu Cyn, southward to the ocean.
- Monte Nido, Malibu Lake communities
- All of Oak Park
- South Coast, East of Las Posas Rd. and South of Potrero Rd to Hwy 1 (PCH) and County Line
- Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon on the east to Decker Canyon on the west all the way to Malibu at PCH
- South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23
- Gated communities south of Potrero Road
EVACUATION CENTERS
- Palisades High School, 15777 Bowdoin St, Pacific Palisades
- Borchard Community Center, 190 North Reino Road, Newbury Park
- Community Center Park, 1605 Burnley St., Camarillo
- Rancho Santa Susana Community Center, 5005 East Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley
- Pierce College, 6201 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills
- Taft Charter, 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills
- Thousand Oaks Teen Center, 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks (at capacity)
- Canoga Park Senior High School, 6850 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park
- Goebel Senior Adult Center, 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
ROAD CLOSURES
- Hwy 101 off-ramps from Valley Circle Blvd. to Liberty Cyn. Rd.
- PCH -- Sunset to Wood Rd (north of Las Posas)
- SR-27 (Topanga Canyon Blvd.) closed from Mulholland to PCH
- SR-23 closed from PCH to Portrero
- Potrero Rd. at Wendy Dr.
- Westlake Blvd. at Potrero Rd.
- Westlake Blvd. at Carlisle Rd.
- SB PCH closed at Las Posas Rd.
SCHOOL CLOSURES
- L.A. Unified charter schools: Ivy Academia, El Camino Real Charter High School, N.E.W. Academy Canoga Park, Palisades High School (the school is closed but facility is still open as a Red Cross public shelter), Topanga Elementary Charter School
- Pepperdine University (Malibu and Calabasas classes)
- Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (Only Malibu schools are closed through Friday, Nov. 16th. Santa Monica schools remain open)
- Conejo Valley Unified School District (all schools) Until Nov. 26
- Hueneme Elementary School District (all schools)
- Las Virgenes Unified School District (all schools) Until Nov. 26
- Mesa Union School District (all schools)
- Oak Park Unified School District (all schools)
- Oxnard Elementary School District (all schools)
- Oxnard Union High School District (all schools)
- Pleasant Valley School District (all schools)
- Rio School District (all schools)
- Somis Union School District (all schools)
- Ventura County Charter Schools: ACE, Bridges, MATES, River Oaks, Vista Real (all Ventura County sites)
- Ventura County Office of Education: ACCESS, Dean Triggs School, Dwire School, Gateway Community School, Hathaway Preschool, James Foster School, La Mariposa Elementary School, Las Colinas Middle School, VCOE classroom at Moorpark High School, Phoenix - Airport, Phoenix - Los Nogales, Phoenix - Moorpark, Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center, Ritchen Preschool, Sunkist School, Williams Preschool
- Camarillo Progressive Montessori School (location 1) 4451 Las Posas Road
- Camarillo Progressive Montessori Preschool (location 2) 4646 Adolfo Road
- Santa Rosa Technology Magnet School in Camarillo
- High School at Moorpark College
PET BOARDING
- VCA Animal Hospitals offering free pet boarding for those affected by the wildfires.
- Hansen Dam Equestrian Center, 11127 Orcas Ave., Lake View Terrace