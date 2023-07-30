Dodgers photographer and LEGO builder: Eyewitness Newsmakers explores dream jobs

Do you ever see someone doing your dream job and think: "How'd they do that?" Eyewitness Newsmakers is exploring a few careers in Southern California that are a bit out of the ordinary and a whole lot of fun.

Whether it's working with endangered animals at the Aquarium of the Pacific or building intricate models at Legoland, they're making a living do what they love.

Jon SooHoo is the official team photographer for the Los Angeles Dodgers and often captures unforgettable moments.

On game days, he typically works for 12 hours and captures moments before, during and after the game. He's even had a few close calls, including one recently during a Dodgers game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

"I was paying attention to Kike because he just joined us. He's at second base, I'm in my end of the dugout in my little photo area... and I'm focusing on Kike and George Springer... smacked a line drive and just smoked the top of my lens. Security's like 'Are you OK? Are you OK?' I said 'I'm fine, but my camera just got it'," SooHoo relived. "That's just one of the hazards of the job."

Lauren Samarov is a Senior Aquarist at Aquarium of the Pacific. She works with endangered white abalone, a type of marine snail, to bring populations back.

Samarov and her coworkers breed abalone in captivity, help them grow in the ocean and then release them into their habitat.

"Working with the abalone is by far the most fulfilling part of my job. I feel like I'm making a difference and I feel really lucky to be able to be working with an endangered species and helping to recover the populations in the wild," said Samarov.

She says marine biology is a competitive field, so she recommends people get as much hands-on experience with animals to give themselves an advantage.

Many kids like playing with LEGO sets, and that love can grow into a career for some.

P.J. Catalano is a LEGOLAND Master Model Builder. He brought along several builds as examples of what can be done with imagination. So how can that love for LEGO become a full-time job?

"If you can understand LEGO, that's the most important part. We'll teach you how to build. We're not going to teach you creativity. We're gonna teach you, the architect, how to build models strong and quicker to our standards of what a model needs to be," Catalano explained.