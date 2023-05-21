Whether it's anxiety or depression, one out of every five Americans suffers from some type of mental health issue. In Los Angeles County alone, that's two million people.

With anxiety and depression on the rise, Eyewitness Newsmakers examines mental health

What are the implications of that? Does your ability to get help depend on your race or where you live?

In this week's episode of Eyewitness Newsmakers, Marc Brown dives into the issue of mental health with Dominique Hamler, director of nursing and behavioral health at Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital.

"The implications are grand.. Mental health is a huge problem in our society. There is a huge need for mental health services and resources, and there's a heightened sense of agitation and frustration in our society," Hamler said.

Stressors can include everything from social media to economic conditions. COVID-19 exacerbated the issue, but with most pandemic restrictions no longer in effect, should we expect that to improve?

"I'm hoping for improvement because the awareness is there. We know that we have an issue so now it's time to attack these issues with solutions," Hamler said.

Awareness is a huge step in the right direction, but she added that's only the tip of the iceberg.

