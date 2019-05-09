Valley woman finds homeless father, and now make music together

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jenni Alpert is a singer/songwriter that also goes by her birth name Cami. She was adopted at 4-years-old after being in the foster care system, and didn't know much about her birth family."I was always curious where I came from. What were my genetics? Who did I look like? Who did I sound like? How was it that I could play music?" Cami says.She later found out that her biological mother died in 1995, but legal documents from her adoption case gave her birth father's name, Don Logsdon."The kind of lifestyle that I lived is I earned my money as a poker player and bought drugs and played guitar and did all that kind of stuff until I got caught," Don says.Cami knew about her birth father's time in and out of prison, and when she met him in 2016 he was homeless. She decided to become his shadow to help him through his unfinished probation and establish a life that was healthier for him."In 2016 I had a chance to abandon that...and have an opportunity to get to know my daughter well that was the only reason I abandoned that life," Logsdon says. "Not because I didn't like living that way and found a house."Don had been living a homeless lifestyle since he was 8-years-old and felt best when he was living outdoors.Don and Cami used some of the services with from the Hope of the Valley Help Center in Van Nuys like sober living housing and AA meetings. With the help of his daughter and Hope of the Valley, Don finished his probation and is now by law a free man.He speaks about homelessness and the new relationship he has with his daughter, while playing guitar and performing together.