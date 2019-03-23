Style & Fashion

Selena x Forever 21: Store launches exclusive collection inspired by Queen of Tejano's wardrobe

EMBED <>More Videos

Show off your Selena-inspired style!

Selena fans may just want to hand over their entire paychecks to Forever 21 now.

The store launched the exclusive White Rose Collection, honoring the late singer, who was known as much for her talent as for her style.

Selena was nicknamed the Mexican Madonna for her stage outfits and designing her own costumes.

Forever 21's Selena collaboration is a nod to that, with many looks inspired by the star's wardrobe.

The collection includes bralettes, cabby hats and rhinestone accessories, appearing to pay direct homage to Selena.

But for those who simply want to make the singer front and center, you can also choose from hoodies, crop tops and bottoms with Selena's face on them.

Men can wear their love for the Queen of Cumbia, too, with hoodies and t-shirts for guys also inspired by the singer.

Prices range from about $4 - $50, and a few of the items are already on sale.

Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla was there for the launch of the line and posted a video of her wearing one of the hoodies.



You can find the clothing in stores now and online.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
style & fashionclothingshoppingselena
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mueller report delivered to DOJ after Russia probe conclusion
VIDEO: Simi Valley skier rescued at Snow Valley
No. 13 UC Irvine upsets No. 4 Kansas State
Refinery problems causing gas price hike in LA County
Pacoima flight school aims to help fearful flyers
FEMA wrongly released data of victims of 2017 wildfires and hurricanes
Hi Duk Lee, Koreatown leader, dies at 79
Show More
VIDEO: Father saves daughter from hit-run driver in Glassell Park
Suspect ID'd in Chino shooting that left woman dead, man hurt
Suspect sought after rape at Metro station in East Hollywood
Rollover crash results in major delays on 605 Fwy. in Whittier
Chase ends with suspected kidnapping suspects, victim in custody
More TOP STORIES News