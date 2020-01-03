food coach

Intermittent fasting: Experts offer dos and don'ts

One of the hottest topics in dieting is intermittent fasting, or a fasting mimicking diet.

Many health experts say it doesn't have to be complicated. Have two to three meals in a day then wait 12 hours to eat again, like breakfast!

Author of 'The Longevity Diet,' USC professor Valter Longo says this protocol has been shown to help lower the risk or reduce the challenges of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and more illnesses.

It has been recommended even for healthy individuals. But while some advocate waiting as much as 16 hours to eat, clinical pharmacist Dr. Jim La Valle warns there are some challenges to doing so. Watch the story above for more.

New research shows that intermittent fasting can help prevent cardiovascular disease, lower cholesterol and promote weight loss.

