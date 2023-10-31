Father and son shot in Brooklyn, New York; police say alleged killer, a neighbor, fed up with noise

Crystal Cranmore has more on the calls for justice from the family and community members.

Family said downstairs neighbor was pounding on ceiling prior to shooting in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a father and son were fatally shot in an apartment building in New York City -- allegedly by their neighbor fed up with noise.

Authorities say they were found on the fourth floor of the Brooklyn apartment building just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Their downstairs neighbor was apparently fed up with the noise and went upstairs before pulling a gun and shooting them both, police said.

Family members identified the victims as 47-year-old Bladimy Mathurin and his 27-year-old son, Chinwai Mode.

Marie Delilles said the downstairs resident was banging on his ceiling and angry about the noise coming from their apartment. She said an argument escalated before the suspect fired nine rounds at the victims, in front of her 10-year-old.

The family, originally from Haiti, downsized from a larger apartment, which was an adjustment for Delilles' younger children.

There has been an ongoing dispute for years about noise.

"Kids make noise all the time; it doesn't dictate for someone to come up with a firearm and take someone's life," family friend Mickael Louis said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Assemblywoman Monique Chandler-Waterman is helping the grieving family, who is asking for security. The assemblywoman said she plans to work with police to ensure the family's safety while the search continues for the suspect.

Now the family is holding onto memories.

"My son is a good boy; he's not violent," Delillies said. "My husband has no gun, no weapon, why would you bring your gun to shoot my family? Why would you bring a gun to tear my family apart?"

