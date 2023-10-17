South LA swap-meet vendors protest at mayor's home seeking more time to relocate

Vendors of a South Los Angeles mini-mall set for demolition protested on Tuesday, asking the city for another extension to their relocation.

About 50 vendors operate out of the Fiesta Mini Mall indoor swap meet at 48th and Main streets.

About 50 vendors operate out of the Fiesta Mini Mall indoor swap meet at 48th and Main streets.

For the past year they have faced the prospect of eviction as the property is slated to be torn down to make way for the construction of more than 200 affordable housing units.

The vendors held a protest in front of the mayor's official residence in Windsor Square asking for more time and for more help from the city.

"We want to have more time to relocate," said vendor Rene Ramirez. "And we want the city, since they approved of our building being demolished, to help us with the relocation."

The vendors were initially told they would have to move out by May of this year. After they protested, the deadline was extended to August and then extended one more time. Now they are supposed to leave by the end of October.

They say the mayor's office promised to provide them with more relocation assistance but they have not seen that promise fulfilled.

The mayor's office, however, says their staff has met with the vendors and is attempting to help them. The office noted that the vendors have been given extensions already.

"City officials, including the local Council Office, have been in communication with the vendors for months and previously negotiated a three-month extension to the small business owners' lease agreements," said Deputy Mayor Zach Seidl. "Mayor Bass is committed to doing all that she can to help support the small business owners' transition from the Fiesta Mini Mall and will continue to advocate that businesses of all sizes have the support and resources needed to thrive in Los Angeles.

