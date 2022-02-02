Circle of Health

'Fight for Air Climb' participants to raise funds and awareness for lung health

'Fight for Air Climb' participants climb to fight lung disease

One of the nation's most unique climb events returns to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 20 at 7 a.m. It's the 15th Annual SoCal Fight For Air Climb - Los Angeles.

Participants will support the Lung Association's mission to end lung disease, including COVID-19.

Join hundreds of climbers, including actress and lung health activist Shantel Van Santen and ABC7's David Ono, as they take to the stairs at iconic coliseum to raise funds and awareness for lung health.

Over the last 12 years, the Climbers have raised more than $65 million to support the mission of the American Lung Association nationally.

"The mission of the American Lung Association is to really make a difference and try to help and save lives," said Danielle Garcia, ABC7's team leader.

Garcia is one of the top fundraisers for this event for good reason.

"My mom passed away from lung cancer a few years ago, my grandfather passed away from COPD, and I myself have asthma. I had a few life-threatening attacks, and they were brought on by secondhand smoke," Garcia said.

Garcia said her airways were closing and she couldn't breathe, but a friend had an asthma inhaler that helped save her life.

Join Team ABC7 and register for the event at FightForAirClimb.org/losangeles.
