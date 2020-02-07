Fire destroys boat docked at Marina del Rey

MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A boat docked in Marina del Rey was heavily damaged by a fire Thursday night.
Some witnesses reported hearing what sounded like an explosion either just before or near the start of the fire, which was reported just after 9 p.m. near the 14000 block of Marquesas Way.
One boat was fully engulfed in flames. It appeared a second adjacent boat was also damaged.
Los Angeles County firefighters got the flames under control and no injuries were immediately reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
