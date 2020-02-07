Fire destroys boat docked at Marina del Rey

By ABC7.com staff
MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A boat docked in Marina del Rey was heavily damaged by a fire Thursday night.

Some witnesses reported hearing what sounded like an explosion either just before or near the start of the fire, which was reported just after 9 p.m. near the 14000 block of Marquesas Way.

One boat was fully engulfed in flames. It appeared a second adjacent boat was also damaged.

Los Angeles County firefighters got the flames under control and no injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marina del reylos angeleslos angeles countyfire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews put out fire at Disneyland after small blaze erupts
2 more flights of coronavirus evacuees landing in CA
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
4 found in critical condition at homeless encampment in South LA
Pedestrian struck, killed in Pacoima hit-and-run
'Walk Run Cha-Cha' tells love story that unfolds in SoCal dance studio
Evacuation orders lifted after Riverside brush fire burns 70 acres
Show More
Bell Gardens PD looking for suspect after shooting
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
Body recovered after boat found empty at Lake Palmdale
2 cockatoos, worth $2,000 each, stolen from Palmdale store
Director Spike Lee helps Cadillac premiere the newest Escalade
More TOP STORIES News