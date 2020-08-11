3D printed eyewear company creates, donates protective glasses for doctors and nurses amid pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Seeing a need for protective eyewear for doctors and nurses on the frontlines, Fitz Frames, a 3D-printed eyewear company switched gears and stepped up to help."When Covid hit, we just wanted to do whatever we could to help," said Gabe Schlumberger, CEO of Fitz Frames. "We were actually approached by a bunch of doctors and nurses who said there's no good solution for prescription protective eyewear.""At this time, protection is paramount," said Los Angeles-based ophthalmologist Vicki Chan, M.D. "They were able to take their technology and then custom fit goggles."Fitz Frames, which specializes in custom-fitted glasses for kids, created a line of frames they called Fitz Protect, designed for enhanced safety in the fight against COVID-19."We have an app that scans your face. You do a virtual try-on, and then we take your measurements," said Schlumberger. "Then we 3D print custom glasses that fit just your face."The company also donates frames to healthcare workers who sign up on their waitlist.For more information, visit: