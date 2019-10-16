Flames near Aliso Canyon gas storage facility spark concern following Saddle Ridge Fire

PORTER RANCH, Calif. (KABC) -- New concern was sparked Tuesday after a small flame continued to burn near the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility days after the Saddle Ridge Fire burned through the area.
Crews noticed active flames in the soil Monday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Using infrared cameras, it was determined that natural gas was not the cause for the fire, which has since been extinguished, according to the Southern California Gas Company.
The company said there have been no new gas leaks and there was no damage to the facility, which was the site of a massive gas leak in 2015.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
