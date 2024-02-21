Flash flood warning issued for parts of Los Angeles County as storm brings more heavy rain

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A flash flood warning was issued for a large swath of Los Angeles County Wednesday morning as a storm brought more heavy rain to the region, threatening the possibility of landslides.

The life-threatening flash flood warning is in effect until 9 a.m.. according to the National Weather Service. It impacts Malibu, Agoura Hills, Woodland Hills, Encino, Beverly Hills, North Hollywood, Hollywood, Universal City, Burbank, Griffith Park, Malibu Creek State Park, Calabasas, Westlake Village, Topanga State Park, Point Dume, Pacific Palisades, Newbury Park and Brentwood.

Steady rain again fell across much of the Southland Tuesday as a three-day storm continued to soak the region, prompting concerns about flooding in already-saturated hillsides and prompting at least one evacuation warning as authorities urged motorists to be cautious on the slick roads.

How long will the rain last?

National Weather Service forecasters said the storm that began early Monday will linger over Los Angeles County into Wednesday, with some heavy showers and thunderstorms possible in the overnight hours that could raise the risk of flooding or mudslides.

"Showers should linger Wednesday morning, but as the upper trough moves east of the forecast area by late Wednesday morning, the showers should largely end across the region with generally dry conditions expected Wednesday afternoon, except for a few leftover showers mainly on the north slopes," according to the NWS.

"Additional rainfall thru Wednesday morning is expected to be highest over L.A. County with 0.5 to 1.50 inches for the coast and valleys and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains."

Snow levels could drop to about 6,000 feet early Wednesday, but as much as 10 inches of snow is possible at higher elevations.

A flood watch will remain into effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday, affecting the entirety of Los Angeles County with the exception of the Antelope Valley.

Forecasters noted there were "many reports of rockslides, mudslides and flooded roads" Monday in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

How much rain has fallen?

As of early Tuesday afternoon, about 4 inches of rain had fallen in the Bel Air area over a three-day period, while 3 inches fell in Beverly Hills and nearly 2 inches in Culver City. Nearly 4 inches fell in Porter Ranch, while about 2.5 inches fell in Pasadena, and 2.2 inches were recorded in Newhall. More than 7 inches was recorded in parts of the Santa Monica Mountains.

Additional rainfall through Wednesday morning is expected to be highest over Los Angeles County with a half-inch to 1 1/2 inches for the coast and valleys; 1 to 2 inches in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Elsewhere, an additional one-third of an inch to 1 inch is expected with the higher amounts in the foothills and mountains.

Dry weather with warming temperatures is expected to return Thursday and Friday, before another bout of light rain next weekend.

City News Service contributed to this report.