Investigation underway on 15 Fwy amid search for Fontana murder suspect; Amber Alert deactivated

Police say 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, who allegedly killed a woman in Fontana, is on the run with his 15-year-old daughter Savanna.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department descended on the 15 Freeway in the Victorville area Tuesday amid a search for a shooting suspect who is believed to be with his 15-year-old daughter.

The search began Monday after a woman was shot and killed in an alleged domestic violence incident in Fontana.

An Amber Alert was issued for the teen shortly after the killing, but according to the California Highway Patrol, the alert has since been deactivated.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. A previous report is below.

Police are searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous after a woman was shot and killed in an alleged domestic violence incident in Fontana Monday, and officers believe the man is with his 15-year-old daughter.

According to the Fontana Police Department, officers responded to the area near Cypress Avenue and Mallory Drive around 7:30 a.m. after receiving several calls about a shooting.

Kids and parents ducked for cover in the shooting that happened on a street neighbors say is usually a bustling drop-off zone for Cypress Elementary School, which is about a block away.

Footage from the scene showed a minivan that had its back window shattered after the shooting and another car peppered with bullet holes.

"The man just came down the street shooting. He started shooting in that direction," neighborhood resident Andy Davis said as he pointed to where the gunman opened fire. "Hit those trees, houses across the street. They say the bullets were skipping off the street, and the woman was trying to run for her life, and unfortunately she was hit. Once she was hit I guess he shot at her a few more times."

Witnesses say they saw a man drive up in a white truck, and then he started running and shooting. They described hearing several gunshots, followed by a pause and then more shots being fired.

"He jumped out of the truck quickly and he was just running and shooting at the same time," said Dorothy Carreon, who lives in the neighborhood.

Fontana police told the Riverside Press-Enterprise that the woman was the suspect's wife and the mother of the 15-year-old girl.

Officer Daniel Romero, a public information officer with FPD, said some callers reported the shooting had occurred at Cypress Elementary School.

"Officers determined that Cypress Elementary School had no involvement," said Romero during a brief press conference Monday afternoon. "There was a temporary lockdown placed at the time, but was almost immediately lifted by Fontana USD."

Arriving officers found the woman, who has not yet been identified, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be with his daughter, 15-year-old Savanna Graziano, police said.

"Sometime during this incident and now, they believe that he either picked her up or met her somewhere and they're together now," said Romero.

Police said the suspect is driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California license plate number 44305G2.

The truck has an overland bed rack, according to police, and has a distinct "Pro-4X" and "animal" sticker on the rear quarter panel.

"We are very lucky that no one else was hurt with as many people that were around, with as many kids that were walking to school this morning," Romero said. "We are very lucky that no one else was injured."

Romero said Graziano is a Fontana resident but investigators learned he previously lived in Arizona.

"We don't know where he could be," Romero said. "Right now, he could be anywhere."

Romero urges anyone who sees Graziano and his daughter to avoid approaching him and contact authorities immediately.