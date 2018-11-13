WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire: Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl cooks barbecue for firefighters

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl took the time to show his appreciation to firefighters battling the Woolsey Fire Monday night.

By ABC7.com staff
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --
MORE: Woolsey Fire firefighters get free hot meal, place to rest at Agoura Hills restaurant

He treated a group of them to some food from his own brand called Backbeat BBQ.

MORE: Woolsey Fire, Camp Fire claim homes of at least 39 firefighters across California

Los Angeles County Fire Station 68 posted a group photo with Grohl along with a thank you on Instagram, saying it was awesome to get a visit from the musician -- and that the food was excellent.


Grohl, meanwhile, posted several photos of the firefighters to Backbeat BBQ's Instagram account, saying, "To all the... heroes we met last night...thank you. It was an honor to cook for you."

