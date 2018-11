Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl took the time to show his appreciation to firefighters battling the Woolsey Fire Monday night.He treated a group of them to some food from his own brand called Backbeat BBQ Los Angeles County Fire Station 68 posted a group photo with Grohl along with a thank you on Instagram, saying it was awesome to get a visit from the musician -- and that the food was excellent.Grohl, meanwhile, posted several photos of the firefighters to Backbeat BBQ's Instagram account, saying, "To all the... heroes we met last night...thank you. It was an honor to cook for you."