VISTA L.A.

Churroholic sweetly keeps customers 'in the loop'

Churroholic is a churro business with several locations in Los Angeles and Orange County that creates the dough-fried sugary treats in the shape of a loop.

SOUTH GATE, Calif.
When it comes to food trends, we like to keep you in the loop, so we discovered a place that creates warm, crispy churros in the shape of a loop.

We visited Churroholic in South Gate where the treats have become all the buzz.

Each churro loop is made by hand with fresh dough, sprinkled with your choice of toppings and complimented with a scoop of ice cream.

It's a great place to fill your sugary cravings, but also perfect to get some fun foodie pics.

www.facebook.com/thechurroholic
VISTA L.A.
