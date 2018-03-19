FOOD & DRINK

Dairy Queen giving away free vanilla ice cream cones to celebrate first day of spring

I scream, you scream, we all scream for FREE ice cream!

Yes, you read that right ... to celebrate the first day of spring, Dairy Queen will be giving away free vanilla ice cream cones (at participating non-mall locations).

Customers can claim their small cone on Tuesday - one cone per customer.

A list of participating locations can be found on DQ's website.
