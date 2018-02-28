FOOD

Disney toys returning to McDonald's Happy Meals

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney toys return to Happy Meals. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 28, 2018. (WPVI)

After more than a decade of absence, McDonald's Happy Meals will once again come with Disney toys.

The renewed partnership starts in June.

As part of the deal, McDonald's agreed to Disney's nutrition guidelines to lower calories, salt, and sugar in the meals.

The toys will start with "Incredibles 2," followed by toys from "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2."
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worlddisneymcdonald'stoysfast food restaurant
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Historic Phoenix Bakery to celebrate 80 years in Chinatown
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Danny Romero looks back at childhood memories made in Boyle Heights
More food
FOOD & DRINK
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
Get bubble tea, juice and more at new 1st Leaf in West Anaheim
From soft serve to hot pot: Explore the newest spots to debut in Irvine
Massilia brings elegant European fare and more to Santa Monica
Hungry for Mexican eats? These 5 new LA spots have you covered
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News