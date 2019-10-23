In The Community

First Materia in California: Bringing Argentinean Mate to Northridge

By
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gabriela Simoni has lived in California for over 20 years and was always looking for a slice home, her native Argentina. She found her community through Argentinean restaurants and friends but one thing was always missing, a "materia," so she started her own and called it Mate Conmigo.

"This is the place you can come and learn how to drink mate," says Simoni.

Mate is a traditional South American drink made from the leaves of the yerba mate tree, which grows mainly in Northern Argentina but can also be found in Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Southern Chile and Southern Brazil. It is often compared to green tea but has a stronger more bitter taste like coffee.

Simoni always wanted to start her own business and opened Mate Conmigo in August of 2018. She runs the business with her two sons, and all three of them can teach you the benefits and traditions of drinking mate.

Mate Conmigo also serves coffee and savory and sweet pastries like empanadas and alfajores. If you would like to visit Mate Conmigo or learn more about their menu click here.

